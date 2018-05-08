Assault at Cross Street business leads to arrest

NEW CANAAN — A California woman was arrested May 2 after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Cross Street business.

Hannah Michaelis, 23, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and second-degree breach of peace.

Police were called to the business, which they did not identify, on a report of a dispute between the owner and Michaelis. Michaelis was attempting to retrieve an item after the business had closed for the day, according to the report.

She was released after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on May 16.