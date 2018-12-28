Aspen home built by John Denver goes on market for $11M

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — An Aspen house built by John Denver has been put on the market for $11 million.

The Aspen Times reports the 7,735-square-foot (719-square-meter) home constructed in 1972 was put up for sale this week following a major renovation.

The house situated in a gated community has swapped ownership twice following the acclaimed singer-songwriter's death in October 1997.

The home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths, as well as office space, a workout room, three wet bars and other features.

Denis and Kelly O'Donovan bought the home for $2.75 million in December 2016.

They then remodeled the property, modernizing the home while blending in its original elements.

