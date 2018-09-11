As Lake Superior rises, alder trees die in wetlands

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Experts say alder trees in Lake Superior wetlands are dying due to high water levels.

Rodney Chimner, an ecologist at Michigan Technological University, says it's all part of a natural process, but he's never seen such a dramatic change. He tells The Daily Mining Gazette that wetlands and alder trees began to emerge in 2007 when Lake Superior had low lake levels.

Chimner says the cycle has been changing since 2015. The newspaper reports that dead alder can be seen all around Lake Superior in the Houghton area and other waters such as Portage Lake. Invasive species, including purple loosestrife, are taking root instead in Nara Nature Park.

