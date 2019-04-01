Arkansas to launch 2 mobile health centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two mobile health centers are launching in Arkansas this spring in an effort to expand health care access to underserved residents.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission's mobile health unit will start making trips around the state this week. The bus will provide information about county health resources, a variety of free screenings and information about how to deal with chronic conditions.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a mobile health clinic led by the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is scheduled to begin operations in May. The van will offer mental health assessments and preventative care, such as blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Research says mobile centers can help bring health care to underserved and vulnerable communities, such as immigrants or people experiencing poverty or homelessness.

