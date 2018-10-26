Arkansas justice's lawsuit over ads moved to federal court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Supreme Court justice's effort to halt a Washington-based conservative group's attack ads and mailers has been moved to federal court.

An attorney for the Republican State Leadership Committee on Friday filed notice that Justice Courtney Goodson's lawsuit against the group has been moved from Pulaski County Circuit Court. Goodson on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking a halt to the group's ads and mailers.

Goodson is running against David Sterling, an attorney for the state Department of Human Services, in next month's election.

The RSLC's Judicial Fairness Initiative has spent $1.1 million so far this fall on the high court race.

A state judge earlier this year temporarily blocked several television stations from airing another group's attack ads against Goodson.