Arkansas Capitol room to get $1.2M renovation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A popular room in Arkansas' Capitol will temporarily close starting this summer for a renovation financed with a $1.2 million state grant.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that work on the Old Supreme Court Chamber is expected to begin July 1 after workers cover the carpet and assemble scaffolding.

The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council awarded $1.2 million to the Senate last month. The council awards funds for acquisition, management and stewardship of state-owned lands or the preservation of state-owned historic sites or structures.

The chamber is one of the most-visited rooms in the Capitol in Little Rock, receiving thousands of visitors each year. The Supreme Court relocated in 1958 to the Justice Building southwest of the Capitol.

The Senate will use funds to also renovate three legislative committee rooms.

