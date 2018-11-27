Arizona state highway closing at North Rim for winter

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona transportation officials say State Route 67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will close for the snow season next Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shuts down the highway every winter because it doesn't clear snow from the roadway as North Rim visitor accommodations are closed during that time.

The state highway doesn't reopen until the spring, usually around May. US 89A remains open in the winter.

State routes 261, 273 and 473 leading to lakes in the White Mountains region will also close for the winter, beginning Dec. 31 unless bad weather prompts their closure beforehand.

Information about the latest highway conditions around Arizona is available on ADOT's website for travelers and on its Twitter account .