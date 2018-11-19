Arizona's future secretary of state vows to be nonpartisan

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs says she'll be nonpartisan as Arizona's next secretary of state, the top elections officer.

She told a news conference Monday she will keep politics out of the office in an effort to ensure every voter is heard regardless of party affiliation.

She also says she'll support moves to increase early voting and voting overall across Arizona.

Hobbs on Friday declared victory and her Republican opponent Steve Gaynor said he called to congratulate her on the victory. The battle for the No. 2 elected position in Arizona's state government had been too close to call during the previous week.

Hobbs is the state Senate minority leader and will become secretary of state in January, putting her first in line to succeed the governor in event of a vacancy.