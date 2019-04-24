Arizona officials expand temporary housing for migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona are expanding temporary housing options for the latest of thousands of migrants arriving here this year with their families.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Wednesday that Pima County has opened a temporary shelter to house some of the hundreds of asylum seekers being released in Tucson every week following processing by U.S. immigration officials.

The city of Tucson also has opened a temporary shelter in a recreation center after officials were contacted by nonprofit groups running out of room.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry tells the Board of Supervisors more than 7,000 migrants mostly from Central America have been released since January in Tucson, spending an average of three days.

Huckelberry says a spike in releases has overwhelmed churches struggling to house adult migrants and their children.