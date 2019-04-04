Archers head to Springfield for schools archery tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Nearly 1,000 archers from 36 schools have registered to compete this week in the Illinois State Tournament for the National Archery in the Schools Program .

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting the event Friday and Saturday at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The first shooting flight begins at 8 a.m. each day. Awards will be presented after the final flight on Saturday.

Top finishers qualify for the NASP U.S. Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, May 9-11.

___

Online

National Archery in the Schools Program: https://bit.ly/2YQtV14