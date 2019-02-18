Archaeologists work at NY site where human bones were found

In this Feb. 11, 2019 photo provided by Michael S. Borgos, Esq., men stand inside a pit at a construction site in Lake George, N.Y., after skeletal remains were found of people believed to have died during the Revolutionary War. Michael Borgos, attorney for owners Danna and Ruben Ellsworth, said bones from as many as 11 unmarked graves have been found so far in an empty lot.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — Archaeology work continues at an upstate New York construction site where the skeletal remains of several people have been found at what's believed to be a Revolutionary War burial ground.

State archaeologists led by the New York State Museum were at the site this week in Lake George, in the southern Adirondacks.

A work crew unearthed skeletal remains Feb. 7, while excavating an empty lot for an apartment house. Work was halted, and experts were summoned to examine the property for more remains.

Officials say as the bones of as many as a dozen people have been recovered and taken to the State Museum in Albany for analysis.

Uniform buttons found among some of the bones indicate the people buried there were Continental Army soldiers serving during the American Revolution.