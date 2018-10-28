Aqueduct serving NYC shutting down for repairs

SHOKAN, N.Y. (AP) — One of the primary aqueducts carrying drinking water to New York City is being shut down for 10 weeks for scheduled rehabilitation work.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection says the Catskill Aqueduct will go offline Monday so crews can work on the tunnel between the Ashokan Reservoir in Ulster County and the Kensico Reservoir in Westchester County.

The work is part of a $158 million project to clean and repair leaks in the 92-mile aqueduct. The aqueduct will be shut down again in 2019 and 2020 during the fall, when demand on the system is lower.

The city says it will rely on water from other parts of its watershed. DEP officials say the 20 communities north of the city that draw water from the aqueduct have backup plans.