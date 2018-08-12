Aquarium seeks to stop turtle deaths

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut aquarium is asking boaters to help avoid more turtle deaths.

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk is asking boaters on the Long Island Sound to slow down after the deaths of two sea turtles in the last month.

The Stamford Advocate reports the turtles were struck by boats, and the carcasses found in Stratford and near Sheffield Island. Aquarium representatives say one of the animals had three "obvious propeller gouges" up its shell. Both turtles were loggerheads, one adult, and one juvenile.

Four species of sea turtles swim around the Sound during the summer, including the Kemp's ridley and leatherback turtles, which are endangered.

The aquarium recommends boaters reduce speeds in shallow waters and near sea grasses, where turtles feed.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com