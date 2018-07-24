Appleton schools adopts MLK Day as holiday

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Appleton School District has adopted Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a school holiday.

In a unanimous vote Monday night, the board decided not to hold school on the third Monday in January. The federally-recognized holiday marks the birthday of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Superintendent Judy Baseman tells WLUK-TV that previously students would do activities in the classroom to recognize the life and legacy of King. Baseman says instead of a day off, school leaders felt it was more meaningful to have the student engage in school activities.

But, board member, Rev. Alvin Dupree, says the district actually was not doing a good job of observing the holiday in the schools, despite what was represented.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com