Appeals court rejects claim of fired Minot city attorney

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — An appeals court has rejected a former Minot city attorney's claim that she was fired in 2014 in retaliation for a whistleblower complaint over sexual harassment.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in February 2017 dismissed Colleen Auer's complaint for lack of evidence, and she appealed to 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Minot Daily News reports that court has upheld Hovland's ruling.

Auer was employed by the city from March 31, 2014, until her firing on May 2, 2015. Auer alleged she was fired for reporting sex-based harassment.

The appeals court concluded Auer's allegations were "unreasonable."

