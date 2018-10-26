Anti-abortion groups want clinic's license pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two anti-abortion groups in Ohio are trying again to shut down the last abortion clinic in the state's fourth-largest city.

The groups filed a complaint Thursday with the Ohio Department of Health that asks to have the license pulled for the clinic in Toledo.

The complaint says the state didn't properly go over the clinic's application for its recently issued license.

A message seeking comment on the complaint was left with an attorney for Capital Care Network of Toledo.

Ohio revoked the clinic's license in 2014, leading to a lengthy court fight. The clinic got its license back this year after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from a Toledo hospital.

The clinic's owners are also contesting a $40,000 state fine issued after an inspection last year.