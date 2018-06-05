Anti-abortion group makes new plan for South Bend center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An anti-abortion rights group plans to buy a property across the street from a proposed South Bend abortion clinic after its attempt to locate a center next door to the northern Indiana site was rejected.

The South Bend Tribune reports that this week's development came three weeks after the South Bend Common Council failed to override Mayor Pete Buttigieg's (BOO'-tah-juhj's) veto of its decision to allow the anti-abortion rights center to open next to the proposed abortion clinic.

The rezoning was sought by Women's Care Center near where Whole Woman's Health Alliance wants to start a non-surgical abortion clinic.

The newspaper says the latest plan from Women's Care Center doesn't need the city's approval since the property across the street from the proposed abortion clinic has the needed zoning classification.

