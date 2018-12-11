Anti-India rebel attack leaves 3 police dead in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have attacked a police post, killing three officers and injuring one other.

Police say militants opened gunfire at the post in the southern Shopian area on Tuesday. Three policemen were killed on the spot and another was critically wounded in the attack.

No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.