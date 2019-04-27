https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Another-pedestrian-hit-killed-by-train-in-Denver-13801062.php
Another pedestrian hit, killed by train in Denver
DENVER (AP) — Authorities say another pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Denver.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Park Station and was the second fatal train accident in two days at the same location.
The incident Friday occurred about 5 p.m.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
Both incidents are under investigation.
