Annual patriotic July 4th military flyover at SC beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Military planes from South Carolina bases will fly over the state's beaches in an Independence Day patriotic salute.

The event called "Salute from the Shore" is in its 10th year.

F-18 jets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will start their journey at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cherry Grove. They will fly southwest over South Carolina's beaches to around Beaufort about 1:35 p.m.

A slower C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Charleston will follow five minutes later, reaching the southern part of the state's coast around 1:55 p.m.

The organizers of the Salute from the Shore encourage anyone at the beach to wear red, white and blue, carry a big flag to honor the U.S. and post pictures to the group's website .