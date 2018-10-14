Ann Arbor to study keeping chimney for migratory birds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ann Arbor will study saving an old chimney as a roosting spot for birds after a group of conservationists pushed for the preservation as other nearby buildings are set to be taken down.

City Council unanimously voted earlier this month to have the city administrator evaluate the chimney's structural integrity as part of any redevelopment plans, The Ann Arbor News reported .

The city's Historic District Commission voted in September to allow for the demolition of five buildings in the area, though the city doesn't yet have definitive plans for the site.

The local Sierra Club group and the Washtenaw Audubon Society had requested the brick chimney be kept for the migratory chimney swifts. The birds stay in the area from spring to fall before returning to South America. The society said the species is declining in numbers.

"As the science and understanding of chimney swift biology is always changing, and the city has no immediate plans for demolition, it is important the city review the current best practices for chimney swift survivability at the time of development or demolition of associated structures," the resolution said.

Any demolition or construction must be done to protect the chimney and timed to avoid conflicting with the birds' migration activities, the resolution said.

About 1,400 of the birds were at the chimney on Aug. 19, according to the society. The birds can benefit the local community by feeding on insects and other pests, the society said.

___

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor