Anheuser Busch pays $500K to settle air quality violations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say Anheuser Busch will pay $500,000 in penalties for violating state air quality regulations by failing to make sure its delivery trucks met emission standards.

The California Air Resources Board said Monday that the fines stem from an investigation that found the beer giant failed to bring 86 of their trucks into compliance with state rules.

Investigators said Anheuser Busch also failed to properly self-inspect its diesel trucks as required.

Officials said the company agreed to the penalties and promised to comply with state rules going forward.

An email seeking comment from Anheuser Busch was not immediately returned.