Anglers urged to keep Sakakawea fish caught in deep water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging anglers to keep fish caught in Lake Sakakawea from depths of more than 25 feet.

The Missouri River reservoir is particularly full this summer because of a large amount of runoff in the basin.

Scott Gangl with Game and Fish says fish reeled in from deep water likely will die if released because of the extreme change in water pressure.

Gangl also says that as water in Lake Sakakawea warms during this time of the summer, fish tend to move to deeper, cooler water. That's particularly true for walleye.

Anglers who want to practice catch-and-release are encouraged to fish in shallower water.