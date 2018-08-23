Andrus daughter: Idaho should resist nuke waste shipments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The daughter of former Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus, who had a long history of legal battles with the Energy Department, says Idaho resist becoming the nation's dumping ground for radioactive waste.

Instead, Tracy Andrus on Thursday urged Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to uphold a key 1995 agreement that outlines strict limits on how much nuclear waste can come into the state.

The U.S. Department of Energy is currently considering extending the use of an eastern Idaho nuclear waste treatment facility beyond its scheduled closure so it can repackage radioactive waste brought in from other states before sending it to a permanent site in New Mexico.

This has sparked concern among activists worried that the federal government is looking to circumvent the 1995 agreement.