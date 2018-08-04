Amtrak train strikes pedestrian in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — An Amtrak train has struck a person who was on the tracks in Delaware.

Amtrak officials and the Delaware State Police say the person was struck around noon Saturday near the town of Newark.

Police had no information on the identity or condition of the person struck.

Police say the train was able to come to a stop after the collision.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said 239 passengers were on Train 2249, a southbound Acela express train bound for Washington. She said no passengers were injured.