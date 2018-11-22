Amtrak train disabled near Albany due to mechanical issue

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bound Amtrak train experienced a "mechanical issue" when two cars separated near Albany.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on board Amtrak Train 68, the Adirondack traveling from Montreal.

Amtrak said a recovery engine was being dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train.

There were no reports of injuries. The train was carrying 287 passengers and crew.

No word on what caused the problem.