AmerisourceBergen to expand its Philly-area headquarters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is offering almost $10 million in taxpayer subsidies to one of the nation's biggest drug distribution firms, AmerisourceBergen Corp., which says it'll centralize and expand its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters.

Wolf said Wednesday that AmerisourceBergen's expansion is expected to create more than 550 new jobs in information technology, management, accounting and human resources at the new headquarters.

AmerisourceBergen says it wants to accommodate its business's growth and centralize employees in a state-of-the-art facility. AmerisourceBergen plans to relocate offices in Conshohocken and Chesterbrook into a new, 400,000 square-foot facility in Conshohocken.

It says it plans to spend at least $29.5 million. Wolf's administration is offering an $8 million grant and another $1.7 million in tax credits.

AmerisourceBergen reported net income of $414 million for the 2017 fiscal year.