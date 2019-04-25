Amending Florida constitution harder under House-passed bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation making it more difficult to change the Florida constitution via citizen petition drives has passed the Republican-led state House on a largely party-line vote.

The measure cleared the House on Thursday 71-41 and now moves to the Senate, where a similar bill is pending.

Among other things, the bill would ban petition sponsors from paying non-Floridians to gather signatures and require all paid petition gatherers to register with the Department of State. It would also outlaw the practice of basing gatherers' pay on the number of signatures they collect.

The legislation would require the ballot to name the initiative's sponsor and describe the percentage of money raised for the initiative from Floridians.

A petition initiative needs over 766,000 signatures and approval by 60 percent of voters.