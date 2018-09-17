Alleging son was assaulted by a fellow student, CPS sued

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago Public Schools student is suing the district, alleging her son was molested by another elementary school student and officials did nothing when told.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, the 11-year-old child identified as "T.C." claims what started as a kiss on the forehead by another student progressed to more unwanted touching beneath a school desk.

The lawsuit states the abuse began in March and continued for about a month. Angela Wells, the boy's mother, says she learned about the abuse when her son was sent home in April after he threatened the other boy.

The Academy for Urban School Leadership referred questions to CPS, who issued a statement saying it couldn't comment on the pending litigation. It noted the district has created a new office that oversees investigations into allegations of student-on-student abuse.