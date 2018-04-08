Allegiant Air plane skids off Sioux Falls runway in snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An Allegiant Air plane has skidded off the runway in heavy snow at Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The airline tells KSFY-TV that Flight 456 from Las Vegas to Sioux Falls touched down just before noon Sunday when snow and crosswinds caused the plane to slide 20 feet off the runway.

The airport is working to get passengers off the plane and take them to the airport.

Airport executive director Dan Letellier says maintenance crews also are working to get the plane back on the runway.

Letellier says the passengers were being bused back to the terminal. There is no word on whether anyone was hurt.

___

Information from: KSFY-TV, http://www.ksfy.com