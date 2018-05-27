Allegiant Air picks up first Alabama-built Airbus jet

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Commercial aircraft company officials gathered in Alabama to celebrate the delivery of the first U.S.-produced Allegiant aircraft.

The Airbus Final Assembly was the 69th jet delivered but the first one built in the country, Al.com reported. The low-fare carrier is based in Las Vegas that has routes connecting to cities including New Orleans, Jacksonville, Savannah, San Diego, Orlando, New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Austin.

The company described its newest jet as "the 11th of 13 new A320 aircraft scheduled for purchase directly from Airbus, to be inducted into Allegiant's fleet this year."

The new jets had previously been built in Toulouse, France and Hamburg, Germany.

Allegiant has 99 Airbus jets in service or on order and plans to be flying an all-Airbus fleet by the end of the year.

"Today's delivery is an exciting milestone for Allegiant and our ongoing commitment to providing access to affordable, safe and reliable air travel for many people who wouldn't otherwise be able to fly," said Maury Gallagher, CEO and chairman of Allegiant. "This delivery is also an important step in our transition to an all-Airbus fleet, increasing efficiencies across our entire operation, and bringing economic advantages in fuel savings, higher seat capacity and more."

More than 380 Airbus representatives, executives from Airbus and Allegiant Air, a team of Allegiant employees gathered at the Airbus production facility in Mobile.

Bob Lekites, Executive Vice President of Customers for Airbus Americas, said the relationship between the two companies "has allowed Allegiant to expand their ultra-low cost consumer flight options. "

Lekites added: "We are proud to deliver Allegiant their first Airbus aircraft manufactured in Mobile, and we look forward to providing them more aircraft that exceed customer expectations."