Alcohol a key factor in crash that killed 3 near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say alcohol was a factor in an October crash that killed three people in central Indiana, including two men in their 80s.

The Howard County sheriff's department says 56-year-old Brando Wheeler of Kokomo was drunk. Results from toxicology tests were announced Monday

Wheeler was driving a Honda CRV on State Road 22 near Kokomo when the vehicle crossed the center line and smashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck . Two men in the truck were killed on Oct. 25, along with Wheeler.

They were 82-year-old driver Ronald Fortner and 85-year-old passenger Donald Wright, both from Kokomo.