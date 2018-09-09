https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Albuquerque-police-Pedestrian-is-fatally-struck-13216051.php
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian is fatally struck by vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a northwest Albuquerque intersection.
Albuquerque police say the pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night when it appears he was jaywalking.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
His name and age haven't been released yet.
