Alaska voters to decide primaries for governor, US House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans on Tuesday will decide which Republican candidate will move on in what's expected to be a closely watched governor's race this fall.

They also will select the latest candidate to try to unseat Republican Rep. Don Young, who is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. The 85-year-old has served in the House since 1973.

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell are the highest-profile Republicans seeking their party's nomination for governor.

The winner moves on to the November general election.

Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is skipping Tuesday's primaries. Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In the other big race on the ballot, independent Alyse Galvin and Democrat Dimitri Shein are vying to challenge Young. He is expected to advance from his primary.