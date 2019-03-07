Alaska regulators order BP to plug, abandon 14 wells

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State oil and gas regulators have ordered BP to plug and abandon 14 wells in northern Alaska that were identified as at risk of failure.

Alaska's Energy Desk reported Tuesday that the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has also ordered BP to gather additional information about wells at Prudhoe Bay after multiple wells have failed, causing leaks.

State and BP officials linked an April 2017 well accident to thawing permafrost and the well's design. Another well accident occurred last December.

The commission says in its order that BP does not have "evidence that permafrost subsidence will not result in sudden catastrophic failure" at other wells.

BP spokesperson Megan Baldino says the company is working with the state to comply with the order.