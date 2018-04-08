Alaska company provides machines that can withstand cold

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska company is providing oil field, construction and mining equipment for cold-weather climates.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Fairbanks-based Equipment Source Inc. began in 2000 as a heater reconditioning company catering to oil field companies working on the North Slope.

Then store creators Terry Warnath and his nephew, Josh Parks, developed their own industrial heater, the ES700. The indirect-fired air heater excelled at providing long-term, reliable and continuous service in the most severe weather conditions. Warnath and Parks soon were competing against the very companies they previously had serviced.

Local businessman Tim Cerny slowly bought into the company and is now the sole owner, but Parks stayed on as the manufacturing manager.

