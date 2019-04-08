Alabama inmate seeks stay of execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate is asking an appellate court to stay his upcoming lethal injection as he asks to instead be executed by nitrogen gas.

Forty-six year-old Christopher Lee Price is set to be executed Thursday at an Alabama prison.

Price was convicted of the 1991 stabbing death of pastor Bill Lynn who was killed with a sword and knife during a robbery at his home.

Alabama last year authorized nitrogen as an execution method but has not developed a procedure for using it.

Price's attorneys argued the first drug in Alabama's lethal injection method has been tied to problematic executions, and says Alabama has agreed to execute other inmates by nitrogen.

The Department of Corrections says Price missed a 2018 deadline to select nitrogen as his preferred execution method.