Alabama House approves equal pay legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that seeks to end the state's status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

Representatives voted 98-0 Wednesday for the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke of Mobile. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The bill would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or gender without reasons to account for the difference. Those reasons could include seniority, a merit system or productivity measures.

Clarke says she believes most businesses are paying employees equitably. However, she said it is important to have a state law for when problems arise.

Almost all of the female legislators in the House co-sponsored the measure.

Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.