Air traffic controllers warn of possible staffing shortage

DENVER (AP) — The president of Denver's National Air Traffic Controllers Association warns that flyers could be waiting in longer lines for fewer flights at the city's airport if the U.S. government shutdown continues.

The Denver Post reports that association president Josh Waggener says staff shortages could develop at the Denver International Airport if air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration screeners seek other jobs or retire.

These federal employees are currently working without paychecks as the shutdown enters week four, the longest in U.S. history.

Waggener says about 20 percent of air traffic controllers are eligible to retire, and they were already at a 30-year low before the shutdown.

He says the majority of his members could reach a crisis point if they miss another paycheck.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com