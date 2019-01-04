Air National Guard lifts 3 from plane stranded on glacier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three people were rescued after their airplane sank in snow and ice at 20 Mile Glacier.

The Alaska Air National Guard says airmen from the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons lifted a pilot and two passengers Thursday. Their names were not released.

Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Daniel Dickman of the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center says the pilot of the Piper PA-18 aircraft manually activated the aircraft's 406 emergency locator transmitter.

A passenger also used a cellphone to text a relative, who called the Rescue Coordination Center.

Dickman says the three carried a satellite phone and were well prepared for an emergency.

An HH-60G Pave Hawk launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson located the airplane. The helicopter hoisted the pilot and passengers while hovering at 170 feet (52 meters).