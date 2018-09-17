Agency: Ex-Louisiana State Police cadet leaked lewd images

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a former Louisiana State Police cadet is accused of sending lewd photographs of a former U.S. Army worker in a blackmail attempt.

News outlets report 26-year-old Jimmy Kassis was booked Friday on nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

While employed by the U.S. Army, state police say Kassis sent nude images of his co-worker to that person's Army general in February. They say he intended to send the images to the victim's other employer.

State police spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer says Kassis was terminated as a cadet after they discovered the pending Army investigation. An arrest warrant was obtained for Kassis on Aug. 6, but he fled. Police in Van Buren Township, Michigan, later said they arrested him.

It's unclear if Kassis has a lawyer.