Agency: Bottles from Missouri winery at risk of exploding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri agency is warning merchants and consumers that bottles from a central Missouri winery pose a risk of exploding.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said Thursday that the issue came to its attention during a routine inspection, when a wine bottle from Casa de Loco in Eldon exploded. The agency learned from retailers — all in Missouri — of additional explosions.

What's causing the explosions is unclear but anyone possessing a bottle should put it somewhere to minimize damage.

A phone message left with Casa de Loco was not immediately returned.

Missouri health investigators also are looking into potential health and sanitation violations at the winery.

The wines are sold under six names: Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD, and Peachy Thoughts.