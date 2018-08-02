Agencies find issues with some miners working on Idaho river

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Federal and state officials say some suction dredge miners seeking gold on the South Fork of the Clearwater River in north-central Idaho aren't adhering to state and federal rules.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that the Idaho Department of Water Resources is considering issuing notices of violations to at least two of the miners.

Tim Luke, the water compliance bureau chief for the agency, says some miners are not following terms stated in permits issued by the department.

The U.S. Forest Service is also deciding whether it will take enforcement actions against a handful of miners on the river who failed to submit required plans of operation.

Quentin Smith with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest says most of the miners submitted required plans.

