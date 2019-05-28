After false start, New Jersey sets rules for microbreweries

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Several months after a false start, New Jersey has issued new rules for microbreweries.

The guidelines released Tuesday cover how many events breweries can host, who is allowed to drink on-premises and whether they can serve food.

Last fall, the state issued rules that prompted opposition from some microbrewery owners who said they would hurt business, so the state's Division of Alcohol and Beverage Control decided to suspend the process and do more study.

The guidelines are updates to a 2012 law that allowed breweries to serve their products on-site.

Bar and restaurant owners have voiced concern that the breweries are diluting the value of their liquor licenses, which are limited in number and can cost well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.