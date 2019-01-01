After delay, Dungeness crab season opens on Oregon coast

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — After a month-long delay, the Dungeness crab season is set to open in Oregon, but industry experts say these appear to be a trend and they hurt coastal communities.

KVAL-TV reports that Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife will open the crabbing season for the central and northern coast.

Fishermen can set their pots on Tuesday and begin pulling them Friday. It was supposed to open Dec. 1.

Officials delayed the season because there wasn't enough meat in the crabs. Rough weather also delayed testing.

If all goes well sellers say people might find crab in the markets by about Jan. 10.

Several commercial fishermen were loading their boats Sunday in Warrenton. They say delays are tough on their bottom line.

