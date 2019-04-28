Advocates work to prevent teen dating violence in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide victims organization says 20% of Wisconsin teens have experienced some form of violence in romantic relationships.

Cody Warner is the LGBTQ and youth program director at End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. Warner tells Wisconsin Public Radio that dating violence and abuse is more prevalent than many realize.

The group says 30 teens in Wisconsin have been the victim of intimate partner homicide since 2000.

The University of Washington released a study this month that found 7% of teenage homicide victims across the country were killed by a former or current intimate partner.

The Wisconsin group's director of prevention and outreach, Stephanie Ortiz, says the majority of teens never tell an adult when they experience dating violence. She encourages young people to recognize and respond to dating violence in their friends' lives.

