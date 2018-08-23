Advocates criticize South Dakota ammonia release response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Water quality advocates say South Dakota officials acted prematurely in reporting that human health wasn't at risk from high ammonia releases at a Sioux Falls plant.

Ammonia was released into the Big Sioux River following a wastewater treatment system failure at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant last week. The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a recent statement that there was no risk to humans, though fish could be threatened.

The Argus Leader reports that advocates say the statement was released before the ammonia violations stopped and before the source of the problem was identified.

Kelli Buscher is an administrator for the state's Surface Water Quality Program. She says the state took immediate and appropriate action after Smithfield officials reported the ammonia discharges.

