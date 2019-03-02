Advocate for homeless challenges city's tenting ban

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An advocate for the homeless in New Hampshire is asking the state Supreme Court to strike down a tenting ban in the city of Rochester.

Don McCullough tells seacoastonline.com he believes the ordinance criminalizes homelessness and conflicts with the state's public welfare law.

The retired Dover firefighter filed a suit last year after losing a lower court case that stemmed from his intentional violation of Rochester's tenting ban. He said the ban essentially categorizes homeless people as "citizens without a country."

The state has until March 28 to respond.

City councilors passed the ban last year to prohibit people from sleeping in a tent or vehicle at night on public property. Violators are subject to a $100 fine. Officials have said the ordinance is intended as a public safety measure.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com