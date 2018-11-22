Advocacy seeks records of suicide attempts at youth facility

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — An advocacy group for individuals living with disabilities is suing Maine for access to records of attempted suicides at the state's juvenile detention facility.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Disability Rights Maine filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The lawsuit says Maine's Department of Corrections is hampering an investigation into claims of abuse and neglect at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick said he doesn't typically comment on pending litigation.

An independent review last year found the facility is struggling to handle serious mental health needs of young residents. A judge has also criticized the lack of options for such young people.

The lawsuit filed last week says the facility fails to support residents at risk of self-harm and suicide.