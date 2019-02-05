Activists seek 100 percent clean energy goal for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Climate change activists have launched a campaign at the Capitol to move Minnesota toward 100 percent clean energy.

The House climate committee held an informational hearing Tuesday on a bill that sets a goal for Minnesota to get all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050. It would build on a 2007 state law that set a renewable energy goal of 25 percent by 2025, which the state met last year, seven years early.

At a news conference, Rep. Jamie Long, of Minneapolis, said it's time for Minnesota to set its sights higher. Three other states have already made the same commitment.

Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, conceded the proposal faces an uphill fight in the GOP-controlled Senate but hopes to persuade Senate leaders to allow a hearing.